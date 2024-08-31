Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,599,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.09. 532,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,082. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $196.24. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

