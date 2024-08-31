Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.7% of Global Financial Private Client LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after acquiring an additional 254,848 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after acquiring an additional 199,355 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,807,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,650,000 after acquiring an additional 65,381 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,082. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $196.24. The firm has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.