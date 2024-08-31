Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,902,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $347,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.09. The stock had a trading volume of 532,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,082. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $196.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

