Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 11.8% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $52.39. 5,128,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,868,435. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.