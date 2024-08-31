Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,128,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,868,435. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

