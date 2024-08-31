Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.00

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $70.99, with a volume of 368557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average is $67.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,405,000 after acquiring an additional 780,104 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,245,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33,649 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,592,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

