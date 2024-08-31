Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$35.50 and last traded at C$35.36. 122,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 139,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.31.
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.13.
