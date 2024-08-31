Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stake Lifted by ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 144.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,787,000 after buying an additional 484,087 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 800.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,186,000 after purchasing an additional 128,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $12,633,000. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $11,083,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 454.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33,686 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $252.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,364. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $183.29 and a 12 month high of $252.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.54.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

