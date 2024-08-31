Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Decreased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $573.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $570.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.94. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

