Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Lifted by ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,432,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $573.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,242. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

