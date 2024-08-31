Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $30,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $958,000. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 617,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,201,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,154. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $78.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.16.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

