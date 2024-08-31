Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 488,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after buying an additional 103,461 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $243,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,154. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average is $75.16.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

