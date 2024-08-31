Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Lifted by North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 8.0% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. United Community Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,216. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.