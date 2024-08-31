Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.65

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.65 and last traded at $72.64, with a volume of 94871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.26.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.009 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
