Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.65

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.65 and last traded at $72.64, with a volume of 94871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.26.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.009 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,453,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,105,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,750,000 after acquiring an additional 235,522 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,163,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,757,000 after acquiring an additional 101,820 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 835,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

