Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,241,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 11.2% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $300,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after purchasing an additional 595,576 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,881,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,407.1% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 354,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,550,000 after purchasing an additional 353,063 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after acquiring an additional 221,767 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.20. The company had a trading volume of 318,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $258.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

