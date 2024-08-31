Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,489,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,506. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

