Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.

Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 623,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,850,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.45. The stock had a trading volume of 206,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,277. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $201.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

