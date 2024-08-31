Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $518.04. 5,637,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,479. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

