Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $518.04. 5,637,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,479. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.