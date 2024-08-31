Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Decreased by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.6% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $518.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,637,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,479. The stock has a market cap of $469.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $504.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
