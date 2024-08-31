Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 20.2% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $25,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,631,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,202. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.45.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.