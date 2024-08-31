Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,631,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,202. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

