Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.2% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,134. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

