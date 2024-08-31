VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $545,000 Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,726 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Rogers Communications by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 15,903,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $744,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954,351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Rogers Communications by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,514,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,709,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,888 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Rogers Communications by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $520,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,306 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Rogers Communications by 37.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,570,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $220,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,894 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,707,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $594,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,264 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 393,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,175. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.