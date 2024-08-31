Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Increased to $273.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $256.00 to $273.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VEEV. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.13.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $216.47 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.49 and a 200-day moving average of $202.13.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 16,580.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,063,000 after buying an additional 186,199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

