Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $260.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.13.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $216.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.13. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

