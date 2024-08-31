Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives $42.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

VERA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $575,366.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 170,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 34,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERA opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 21.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

