Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veradigm

Veradigm Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

Shares of MDRX opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Veradigm has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $14.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.