Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $79,075,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $25,633,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.28. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $112.77.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

VLTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $813,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,152 shares of company stock worth $1,211,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

