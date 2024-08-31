Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.800–0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

