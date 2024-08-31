Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.40 and last traded at $63.32. 598,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,640,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.16.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average is $62.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,596,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,596,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,029,825.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,786,475. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,776,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

