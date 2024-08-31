Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.89

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $3.05. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 403,875 shares trading hands.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 20.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 344,715 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 7.6% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 997,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 70,198 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 728,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 131,145 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 440,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,071,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

