Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.89

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $3.05. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 403,875 shares trading hands.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
