Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.25

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and traded as high as $5.30. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 113,021 shares trading hands.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

