Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.25

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and traded as high as $5.30. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 113,021 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
