Visionary (NASDAQ:GV) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $2.04. 6,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 534,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Visionary in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Visionary Price Performance
Visionary Company Profile
Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.
