Visionary (NASDAQ:GV) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $2.04. 6,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 534,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Visionary in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

