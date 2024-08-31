Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Major Shareholder Sabby Management, Llc Buys 21,998 Shares

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sabby Management, Llc purchased 21,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $32,997.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 761,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sabby Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Sabby Management, Llc acquired 3,194 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $4,950.70.

On Friday, August 23rd, Sabby Management, Llc bought 3,500 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $5,425.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 17,757 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $26,635.50.

On Monday, August 19th, Sabby Management, Llc acquired 5,065 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $8,053.35.

On Friday, August 16th, Sabby Management, Llc bought 16,974 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $24,272.82.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Sabby Management, Llc acquired 20,158 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $32,655.96.

On Monday, August 12th, Sabby Management, Llc bought 6,087 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $9,982.68.

On Friday, August 9th, Sabby Management, Llc acquired 7,116 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $11,670.24.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sabby Management, Llc bought 43,756 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $77,010.56.

On Monday, August 5th, Sabby Management, Llc acquired 74,574 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $134,978.94.

Volcon Stock Down 1.4 %

VLCN opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. Volcon, Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $14,598.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Volcon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

