Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.45 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $70.91 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00004283 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009148 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,914.16 or 1.00004112 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007987 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012691 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007765 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,225,173.22085235 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.59122466 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $3,647,626.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

