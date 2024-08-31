Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,120 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $1,674,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,743 shares in the company, valued at $27,222,851.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $1,674,847.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,332,089 shares of company stock valued at $422,145,654. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.23. 23,229,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,417,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $77.47. The company has a market cap of $621.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

