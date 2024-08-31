WBI Investments LLC Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WBI Investments LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

USB opened at $47.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.