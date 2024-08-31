Wedbush Raises Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $148.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TOL. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.67.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.3 %

TOL stock opened at $144.16 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $149.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.76.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,257 shares of company stock worth $18,552,950 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.