Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,356.25.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,439.08 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,401.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,354.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.