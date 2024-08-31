Wells Fargo & Company Raises Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Price Target to $115.00

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

COO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.61.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $105.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $106.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.19.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1,225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 23.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

