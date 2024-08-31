Wells Fargo & Company Raises SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $68.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SITC. Evercore ISI raised SITE Centers to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SITE Centers from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.96 and its 200 day moving average is $218.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.64.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $13.92. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 91.77%. The company had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,194,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,159,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,037,977.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 98,670 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,560 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,740,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $792,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,531,000 after purchasing an additional 608,996 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 86,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 384.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

