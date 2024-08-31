WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys 2,906 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 116.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYJ traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.26. The stock had a trading volume of 27,979 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.39.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

