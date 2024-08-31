WESPAC Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,558 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 102.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Enovix by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 9.7% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENVX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Enovix Stock Performance

ENVX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. 3,404,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402,084. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 91.21%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

