WESPAC Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

IYF stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $105.05. The company had a trading volume of 46,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,830. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $70.45 and a 1 year high of $105.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average is $94.89. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

