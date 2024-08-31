WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,981,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,280. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.27. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.