WESPAC Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for about 1.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,046,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,903,000 after purchasing an additional 141,281 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.72. 5,411,367 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

