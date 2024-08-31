WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New $665,000 Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in NetApp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 527,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $67,883,000 after acquiring an additional 70,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 531.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,144,000 after acquiring an additional 131,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

NetApp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NTAP traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,477. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.37. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $135.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

