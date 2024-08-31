WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 399.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,424,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,034,000 after acquiring an additional 189,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WDS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 691,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $25.05.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.