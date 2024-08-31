WESPAC Advisors LLC Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.30. 11,110,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,294,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.77. The stock has a market cap of $195.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

