WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 10,943 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,943 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 26,692 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,550,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.94. 164,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,089. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

